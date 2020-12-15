2,946 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths as more vaccine sent to hospitals

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,946 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 227,818 as more frontline health care workers are being vaccinated.

“Yesterday was the best day I’ve had in nine months,” Beshear said, referencing the arrival of the first coronavirus vaccines in Kentucky. “And today is feels just as good.”

Eleven hospitals in Kentucky will have received the vaccine by Wednesday. On Tuesday, UK Chandler Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and Baptist Health in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville received shipments. Beshear said he hopes people in long-term care facilities will start being vaccinated by Monday.

Beshear also announced 15 new deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,239. That includes two more veterans at Thompson Hood Veterans Center, where 33 residents have died. There are no active COVID-19 cases at any of Kentucky’s long-term care facilities for veterans.

There are 2,723 active cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities and 1,406 cases among staff. There have been at least 1,571 COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities, which accounts for 70 percent of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state’s positivity rate is 8.53 percent, staying relatively steady for the past three days. Beshear noted there has been an uptick in the number of Kentuckians with coronavirus in the hospital to 1,788, with 438 in intensive care and 246 on a ventilator.

Eviction relief fund open

Beshear said the state is still accepting applications for the Kentucky Eviction Relief Fund, but that the money only applies to past-due rent between March and December. He also said bars and restaurants have until the end of December 18 to apply to the state’s $40 milion relief fund for those businesses. It provides up to $10,000 per location.

This is a breaking story and will be updated