Saying efforts are working, KY governor reports 3,388 cases of coronavirus Saturday

Health care workers test people for COVID-19 at the Wild Health testing site in the Kroger Field parking lot at the University of Kentucky in Lexington on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The drive-thru testing site for the novel coronavirus is located in the Blue Lot. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky reported 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths related to the virus Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s positivity rate, 8.58 percent, has stabilized, and the number of cases is declining because of mitigation efforts.

On Friday, there were 3,179 new cases and 28 deaths reported, down from a high of 4,324 new cases in a single day Dec. 10.

“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” Beshear said in a news release. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”

As of Saturday, there were 1,655 Kentuckians hospitalized with coronavirus, including 438 in intensive care and 253 on a ventilator.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The deaths reported Saturday brought the statewide total to 2,371 and included people ranging in age from 50 to 97.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 155 new cases of coronavirus in Fayette County Saturday. The health department also reported three more deaths, though one of them was from November. The deaths reported Saturday brought the total deaths related to COVID-19 in Fayette County to 147.

Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, said vigilance is important, especially as the holidays approach.

“Perseverance in the weeks ahead is critical as vaccine supplies increase and we work towards COVID-19 immunizations available to Kentuckians as 2021 unfolds,” he said in the release. “It would be an added tragedy to reverse our hard won progress through leisure travel and large gatherings. Some hospitals are already near full capacity and that could make it difficult to receive care if there is an added holiday surge. Watch your space, wear a mask, and wash your hands to ensure that 2021 is a year of hope and healing.”