Gov. Beshear applauds Moderna vaccine approval as state reports 1,765 new COVID-19 cases

Kentucky reported 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths from the illness on Sunday, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

In Sunday’s announcement, Beshear celebrated the authorization of a second COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna vaccine. This newest vaccine is expected to be administered in Kentucky starting Monday or Tuesday, “especially to hospital workers,” according to Sunday’s announcement.

As of Sunday, the positivity rate in Kentucky was 8.73 percent, according to Beshear’s office. His office also reported there were 1,607 people currently hospitalized, 403 in intensive care units and 226 on ventilators.

The deaths Sunday included people ranging in age from 49 years old to 103 years old, according to Beshear’s office. The new deaths brought the states total since the outbreak began to 2,397.

The growth of COVID-19 cases is slowing in Kentucky, but there have been high numbers of deaths in recent days, Beshear said in Sunday’s release. This is because “deaths track cases,” and the number of deaths now reflects the earlier exponential growth in cases, he said.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack acknowledged the impact COVID-19 has had on everyone this year, but encouraged people to keep taking precautions.

“Medically, economically, educationally and socially this pandemic has made 2020 hard for Kentucky and our nation,” Stack said. “Thankfully, in Kentucky, we’ve made good progress, but we haven’t reached the finish line yet. Watching your space, wearing a mask and washing your hands is still critical to keep you and others safe. Your choices today will affect Kentuckians for years to come.”