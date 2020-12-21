Kentucky adds 1,988 new COVID-19 cases as state gets first shipments of Moderna vaccine

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,988 more cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in Kentucky on Monday, the same day the state began receiving its first shipments of the recently approved Moderna vaccine.

The state has seen two weeks of decreasing in the average of new cases, Beshear said. Monday’s cases brought the state total to 244,297 since March.

“With the rest of the country on fire, this is good news,” Beshear said.

The 15 newly reported deaths brought the state total to 2,412. Over 1,500 are hospitalized across the state -- 411 of which are in intensive care units and 231 are on ventilators.

Sixteen local health departments across the state received the first 10,800 Moderna vaccines. Hospitals and health departments will get 76,700 vaccines this week alone and frontline workers will be targeted in the initial shipments.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Kentucky and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.