On Christmas Eve, Kentucky recorded second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths

Since Thursday, Kentucky has added 68 new deaths related to COVID-19 — 53 of those deaths were reported on Christmas Eve, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release.

According to Beshear, Dec. 24 held the second-highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, raising the state’s total to 2,534.

In the past three days, Kentucky also added 5,309 new cases, raising the state’s total to 255,563. As of Saturday, 1,511 Kentuckians with COVID-19 are hospitalized and 396 are in intensive care units.

“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” said Beshear in the release. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”

This story will be updated.