2,990 new Kentucky coronavirus cases and 31 deaths. Mask mandate extended again.

Cautioning Kentuckians to keep their New Year’s gatherings small later this week to avoid another COVID-19 spike, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,990 new cases of the novel coronavirus across the state on Tuesday and 31 additional deaths.

“Our actions over Christmas or New Year’s can change success into failure,” he said in his last live coronavirus update of 2020. “Please make the right decisions. The safest place to be this holiday is in your home.”

The total number of cases statewide now stands at 261,492 and the death toll has reached 2,594. Tuesday’s deaths included a 33-year-old woman and a 101-year-old woman, as well as people in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

There are 1,635 people hospitalized with the virus, including 380 in intensive care and 211 on a ventilator. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus is back up to 8.41 percent.

By the end of December, Kentucky should have received nearly 203,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to immunize residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as select frontline health care workers. Beshear on Tuesday announced that the state expects another 53,700 doses of both vaccines — 27,300 from Pfizer and 26,400 from Moderna — during the first week of January.

Those early January doses will continue to be used to immunize health care workers and residents and staff in nursing and assisted living homes. Beshear said his goal is to finish inoculating those populations by the end of January. People older than 70, educators and emergency first responders will be next in line for immunizations starting in early February.

Beshear also renewed a handful of executive orders on Tuesday designed in part stem aggressive spread of the virus and support specific populations who are under acute financial strain as a result of the virus, including the statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since July and has been renewed each month since. He also renewed an order extending the state’s moratorium on evictions through January 31, and extended permission for pharmacies to dispense 30-days worth of any non-scheduled medication.

