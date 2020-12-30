KY State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID-19 a day after getting vaccine

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19 one day after he received an initial dose of the vaccine, his office announced Wednesday morning.

Harmon said his wife was tested on Tuesday morning after she learned that she may have been exposed to the virus. Her test was positive, prompting him to also get a test, which returned positive.

“My wife and I only have mild symptoms thus far, and we are taking all necessary steps to self-isolate and follow the recommendations of public health officials and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Harmon said in a news release.

Harmon received the first dose of a novel coronavirus vaccine on Monday in the Capitol Rotunda, alongside other state leaders including Secretary of State Michael Adams and some members of the Kentucky Supreme Court. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a follow-up booster shot a few weeks after the first dose is administered.

Harmon said he thinks he was “unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after” receiving his first dose on Monday.

“While the timing of my positive tests comes one day after receiving the [vaccine], I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible,” he said.

In the spirit of full transparency and accountability that Team #FollowTheData operates, I am announcing that my wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. Read my full statement at https://t.co/IWVzFn3WXD. pic.twitter.com/9WCvBzxmfn — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) December 30, 2020

This story will be updated.