Gov. Andy Beshear announces 2,860 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 25 deaths

Kentucky reported 2,860 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 25 new deaths, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

It was also announced Sunday that the positivity rate was up to 11.1 percent, but Beshear said on Twitter that the increase may be because of a shift in testing over the holiday.

“The state’s elevated positivity rate is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus,” Beshear said in a tweet.

As of Sunday, 1,677 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Beshear’s update. There were 421 people currently being treated in intensive care units and 196 people on ventilators.

The new deaths reported on Sunday brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began to 2,723, according to the update.