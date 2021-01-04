Lexington starts 2021 with 534 COVID-19 cases. City averaging over 200 cases per day

Lexington started January off with 534 COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. There were also 26 new hospitalizations and three new deaths reported.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports COVID-19 cases from over the weekend on Monday. There were 265 cases from Saturday and 269 from Sunday. The health department was closed Friday, so there were no cases reported.

Lexington was in the midst of a downturn in new COVID-19 cases before infections jumped at the end of December. The city’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has climbed to 204.9 as a result of the spike. That’s nearly 95 more cases per day than the rolling average one week ago.

Lexington’s incidence rate also increased by more than 70 percent in just five days as a result of the case spikes. Fayette County’s incidence rate Sunday evening was 56.9, more than twice the number it needs to be to get out of the “red zone,” which is what the state Department for Public Health designates as the highest level of COVID-19 spread.

The surge in cases at the end of December nearly caused Lexington to set a new one-month record for cases in December despite drastically lower numbers earlier in the month. There were a total of 5,991 new infections in December, 900 of which came in the final three days of the month. The city’s record for cases in a month is 6,070 which was set in November.

Lexington’s one-month hospitalization record was smashed in December, with 349 residents being hospitalized due to COVID-19 during the month. The previous record was 252, set in November.

Lexington reported 26 deaths in December, which was eight fewer than the city’s one month record set in November. But the December death toll is likely to increase in the coming weeks as the health department confirms pending deaths. The local health department said it investigates deaths to confirm they were caused by COVID-19 before adding them to the city’s total.

Lexington has reported 23,394 cases, 1,285 hospitalizations and 163 deaths caused by COVID-19 since the virus first reached Lexington in early March.