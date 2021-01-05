New KY coronavirus cases fluctuating. 1,781 cases and 23 deaths Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,781 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 23 additional deaths, as thousands of Kentuckians continue to receive their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The daily increase in cases is low compared to Monday’s more than 2,300 cases and other recent Tuesday increases, and Beshear said it’s not clear why the daily increases are zig-zagging. “Coming out of the holidays, our numbers are wonky,” he said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time for us to see the data on exactly what the causes are.”

The rate of people testing positive remains high, at 11.36 percent, which is “cause for concern,” the governor said. There are 1,760 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 430 are in intensive care and 215 are on a ventilator.

Kentucky was slated to receive 202,650 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines by the end of December. That allotment is still trickling in, Beshear said, and next week, the state expects to get 27,300 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re only receiving the information about how many doses we’ll even have a week in advance,” which makes scheduling appointments to administer those doses for select populations tricky, Beshear said. “Without a fully guaranteed schedule,” he said, “there is a limit to how far out we can project.”

Since Monday, 6,168 more doses of the vaccine were administered statewide, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 66,582. While Beshear said that’s likely the most administered in a day so far, it’s still a fraction of the total doses Kentucky has on hand.

Among staff and residents in nursing and assisted living homes, who are among the first in the state to have access to a vaccine, 113 more residents and 118 staff have tested positive.

Walgreens and CVS, which have federal contracts to dole out vaccines at those facilities, immunized nearly 2,200 residents and staff between Monday and Tuesday. Beshear said Walgreens expects to finish its first round of vaccinations (both the Moderna and Pfizer shots require a follow-up booster) as early as this week.

