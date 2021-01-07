COVID-19 surging in Kentucky. 4,911 new cases & 37 deaths. Positivity rate nears 12%.

A day after Kentucky tallied a record number of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 4,911 more cases of the virus on Thursday, saying it signals a post-holiday spike.

Thursday’s new case total is the second-highest amount Kentucky has reported in a single day.

“We are in a dangerous place,” he said in a written update. “It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again.”

The governor also announced 37 additional deaths, and he reiterated his plea for people to wear masks around others.

“Do it for your own safety,” he said.

Like the number of new cases, the rate of Kentuckians testing positive continued its climb, hitting another all-time high of 11.93 percent. At least 2,843 people have died from the virus, and the state has logged 291,430 total cases.

In the last two weeks, 32,524 people have received a coronavirus vaccine, he said. There are 1,744 people in the hospital with coronavirus, 424 in intensive care and 217 on a ventilator.

Lexington on Thursday reported 330 new cases of the virus — the most reported since Dec. 9 — making it one of only a handful of days the city’s daily case count has risen above 300 since the start of the pandemic. The increase is in part due to backlogged cases from holiday lab closures, as well as new cases stemming from holiday gatherings, a local health department official said.

