Kentucky reports 3,232 new cases of COVID-19, along with 25 new deaths

Kentucky reported 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 25 new deaths attributed to the illness.

The new deaths brought the state’s total since the outbreak began to 2,901, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.

The positivity rate as of Sunday was 12.45 percent, according to Beshear’s office.

As of Sunday, there were currently 1,713 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 380 people being treated in intensive care units and 212 on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office.