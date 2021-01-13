University of Kentucky starts to give COVID-19 vaccine to some non-healthcare groups

The University of Kentucky is beginning to vaccinate people against COVID-19 who work outside of health care settings, the university said in an online posting on Wednesday.

“We are continuing to vaccinate health care workers, but also beginning to vaccinate people outside of health care in accordance with state guidelines for vaccinations,” the university’s account wrote in a Twitter thread in response to questions online from an employee and a student.

It’s unclear what specific groups the university is moving to vaccinate, but some of those who are invited to be vaccinated received an email on Wednesday from UK HealthCare. According to an online UK FAQ on vaccines, students and employees eventually will be offered the vaccine “based on several individual factors outlined in the state’s distribution guidance.”

“All members of the UK community will be invited to vaccinate based on this guidance and individual factors, but it will take time to reach all members of our community who wish to be vaccinated. While you should not be concerned if you have not yet received an invitation to vaccinate, you can direct questions to vaccine@uky.edu and a staff member will return your email as soon as possible,” the FAQ states.

According to screenshots of the email invitations provided to the Herald-Leader, invitees need to accept or decline the vaccination, as it is “highly recommended, but it is not mandatory.”

“Failure to respond within 24 hours may mean you will need to wait until a later phase,” the email stated. UK HealthCare is offering both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines. After accepting the invitation, the user will be directed to a sign-up schedule and will be given a location on where to receive the vaccine.

“We are working to vaccinate in alignment with the state guidelines, while also working to ensure we use the doses we are provided with,” the university wrote in an online post. “We started with health care workers. As we continue to vaccinate them, we will be working through other categories as defined by the state.”

In a Monday email to campus, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote that over 5,700 frontline UK HealthCare workers had been vaccinated and he wrote that “several thousand more will be vaccinated over the next several days, largely completing the first-priority list for health care workers, as set forth by the state.”

“We are also moving to begin vaccinating more members of our campus community, as increasing supplies of the vaccine are becoming available,” Capilouto wrote in the email.

This story will be updated.