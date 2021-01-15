UK opening COVID-19 vaccine site in Kroger Field. K-12 teachers start next week.

The University of Kentucky will soon open a large COVID-19 vaccination site inside Kroger Field, UK President Eli Capilouto said in an email to campus on Friday.

Starting on Tuesday, UK HealthCare will centralize its vaccine distribution process to the football stadium, where the university has “significant parking and space to increase in a dramatic fashion the number of people being vaccinated,” Capilouto wrote in the email.

K-12 teachers and employees will begin to be vaccinated at the site starting next week, Capilouto said.

“We are working directly with school officials on that process,” Capilouto said. “We are excited to partner with the state and our schools.”

Currently, both public and private schools in Fayette County are included, UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said. The university reached out to the schools today to make sure they had what they needed to “get in the queue.”

Those being vaccinated should park in the Blue Lot and then check in at Gate 11., after which those being vaccinated will proceed to a clinic in the Club Area on the first floor. The university is still working to determine the hours of operation, but the site will be open Monday through Saturday

