Mayor Gorton: Lexington has vaccinated more than 20,000. Will ramp up in coming weeks

More than 20,000 health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Fayette County, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said Wednesday.

Gorton said the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department was expected to vaccinate an additional 2,000 health care workers on Wednesday.

Because Lexington has more than 20,000 people who work in health care — the first group to get the vaccine under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines —, it has taken Lexington longer to get through the first phase of vaccinations.

“Lexington has an out-sized healthcare community because we serve the needs of the eastern half of the state,” Gorton said. “As a result, it is taking a little time for us to work through vaccination of our healthcare community. But we have made real progress, and some of our vaccine outlets have moved on to those who are next in line.”

The city will let people know when slots are open to the public. That will take time, she stressed.

“We will adjust here in Lexington, as needed, and we will be transparent, so our citizens know what we know,” she said. “I can only ask everyone to be patient until it is your turn. We will make sure everyone who wants a vaccine, will get one.”

Gorton has put together a vaccination task force to help oversee the logistics of getting the vaccine into as many arms as possible. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council gave initial approval for an up to $30,000 contract to hire Chuck Mix, who is a logistics expert, to help chair the task force and oversee the complicated task of administering the vaccine to upwards of 150,000 Fayette County residents over the age of 18.

That task force will also oversee outreach and education to encourage those reluctant to get the vaccine to do so.

Gorton said Wednesday the city may need help with the massive effort. Retired pharmacists and nurses interested in helping administer the vaccine can join the health department’s Medical Reserve Corps at https://lexingtonmrc.wordpress.com/join-the-lexington-mrc/.

Those who want to volunteer to help with traffic and other administrative tasks can email the mayor at Mayor@lexingtonky.gov.