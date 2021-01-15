When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky?

The Kentucky Department of Public Health is in the process of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to Kentuckians. With plans to create regional vaccination centers through a partnership with Kroger starting Feb. 1, the process is rapidly accelerating.

This page will be updated as the state releases more information.

Here’s how to figure out when you’re eligible for the vaccine:

Phase 1a

Who’s in this group?

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Residents and staff of assisted living facilities

Healthcare workers

When are they eligible?

This group has been eligible for the vaccine since December.

Phase 1b

Who’s in this group?

Anyone 70 or older

First-responders

K-12 employees

When are they eligible?

K-12 employees became eligible for the vaccine in January and will receive information on how to get vaccinated through their school district. Gov. Andy Beshear said all K-12 employees who have signed up will get their first shot by the end of the first week of February.

First responders and anyone 70 or older are becoming eligible in January on a county-by-county basis.

Everyone in this group will be eilgible to receive a shot by February 1.

Phase 1c

Who’s in this group?

Anyone 60 or older

Anyone older than 16 with the highest COVID-19 risk conditions

All essential workers

When are they eligible

The state is setting up regional vaccination centers that will begin vaccinating people in this category during the first week of February. The state has not yet announced where these sites will be located or how to make an appointment.

Phase 2

Who’s in this group?

Anyone 40 or older

When are they eligible

The state has not yet said when this group will be eligible for the vaccine. Beshear has said it might not be until summer.

Phase 3

Who’s in this group?

Anyone age 16 or older

When are they eligible?

The state has not yet said when this group will be eligible for the vaccine.

Phase 4

Who’s in this group?

Children 15 and younger

When are they eligible?