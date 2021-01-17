Kentucky reports 2,362 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths on Sunday

Kentucky reported 2,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 34 new deaths from the illness.

Also as of Sunday, there were 1,602 people currently hospitalized, Gov. Andy Beshear announced. There were 410 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units and 212 people on ventilators.

Since the outbreak began, 3,127 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19, according to Beshear’s announcement.

Beshear also noted Sunday on Twitter that previous week saw more than 3,700 fewer cases than week before. The positivity rate Sunday was 11.49 percent.