Kentucky reports 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 40 deaths

Kentucky reported 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 40 new deaths from the illness.

In Lexington, there were 391 new cases reported over the weekend and one new death, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The state positivity rate was 11.64 percent as of Monday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. There were 1,587 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, including 397 in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators.

There were 3,749 fewer new cases of COVID-19 last week than there were the prior week, Beshear said on Twitter Monday.

In Lexington, COVID-19 vaccine registration has opened and vaccines are set to begin at Kroger Field on Tuesday. An appointment is required to get a vaccination. A person can make an appointment once they’ve registered at ukvaccine.org. The information from registration will be used to determine which recommended phase a person is in, and once their phase comes up that person can schedule an appointment.

