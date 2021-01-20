49 deaths make this the fourth-deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,433 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 49 additional virus-related deaths.

The new daily deaths tally makes Wednesday the fourth-deadliest day since the start of the pandemic. The state has now reported a total of 3,243 deaths and 334,321 cases of the coronavirus.

The statewide positivity rate has dipped slightly to 11.29 percent. The “plateauing” positivity rate has been below 12 percent for five consecutive days, Beshear noted, calling it “great news.”

There are 1,678 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 399 of whom are in intensive care and 205 are on ventilators.

Earlier on Wednesday, Beshear was tapped by the National Governors Association to help lead a bipartisan task force that will guide states toward economic recovery throughout the pandemic. He will co-chair the NGA’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization task force alongside South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican.

Beshear, a Democrat, said he was “honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue.”

This story will be updated.