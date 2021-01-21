It’s the deadliest day for COVID-19 in Kentucky. 58 new deaths and 3,728 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,728 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky on Thursday, as well as a record-breaking 58 coronavirus-related deaths.

Those deaths included a 31-year-old woman in Jefferson County, a 45-year-old woman in Daviess County and a 93-year-old man from McCracken County. The death toll has reached 3,301, and the state has reported a total of 338,034 cases.

“It is staggering,” Beshear said. Thursday’s high death toll “is because we’ve had so many cases recently, as we saw that exponential growth that we were able to stop, as we’ve seen that post-holiday bump,” he said.

Thursday’s new case tally makes it the 16th-highest day for cases. It’s the lowest rate of new cases on a Thursday in more than four weeks, he noted. “It does appear . . . that we are seeing a decline. But we are still at a level higher than we should be,” Beshear said.

The positivity rate has dipped again slightly to 11.05 percent.

There are 1,604 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, 395 of whom are in intensive care (four fewer than Wednesday), and 209 on ventilators (four more).

Like the state, Lexington’s number of new cases is no longer necessarily escalating, but its death rate is holding steady. More than 10 percent of the city’s coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in January. Another three deaths were reported Thursday morning by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. In total since the start of the new year, the department has reported 19 deaths.

This story will be updated.