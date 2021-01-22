New Kentucky coronavirus cases on the decline. 2,756 cases and 36 deaths Friday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday and 36 deaths, increasing the statewide case total to 340,779 and the death toll to 3,337.

Six of the state’s top 10 deadliest days during the pandemic have occurred in January.

The daily case total “shows our cases are and continue to decline, certainly as compared to a couple weeks ago,” Beshear said in a brief video update.

The rate of people testing positive continues to drop, falling on Friday below 11 percent for the first time since Jan. 2 and landing at 10.80 percent. Beshear attributed this decline to good behavior.

“I see more people wearing masks now more than ever and engaging in social distancing when they can. Keep it up,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Beshear led a memorial ceremony to commemorate the 3,337 Kentuckians who have died from coronavirus. A flag for each person was planted in the lawn at the Kentucky Capitol grounds.

“Every flag you see represents a real Kentuckian, one who was and is loved by their families and friends, who meant something to the communities in which they lived,” Beshear said, calling each loss “singular and heartbreaking.”

There are 1,561 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Kentucky, 387 of whom are in intensive care and 195 are on a ventilator. Forty-three additional residents and 30 staff in long-term care facilities have tested positive, bringing the total number of active cases among those populations to 1,477.