Lexington reports a backlog of COVID-19 deaths. City’s death toll gets closer to 200

Lexington reported eight new COVID-19 deaths Monday morning, but the majority of them actually occurred in 2020.

Three of the newly-reported deaths occurred in November, and another three occurred in December, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

The newly-reported deaths “were recently reviewed and confirmed by the state as being COVID-19-related deaths,” according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The other two deaths occurred in January.

The backlogged deaths have pushed November’s death toll to 37, according to the Lexington health department. It remains the deadliest month since the pandemic first hit in March. December was the second-deadliest month with 32 deaths. There have been 16 deaths this month. The total death count since March increased to 187.

In addition to the eight deaths, Lexington also reported 341 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. There were 180 reported Saturday and 161 reported Sunday. The city’s total case count increased to 28,355.

There were also 14 new hospitalizations reported Monday. A total of 1,547 Lexington residents have been hospitalized by COVID-19 since March.