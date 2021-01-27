New Kentucky COVID-19 deaths remain high, at 47, even as new cases remain under 2,500

Noting that spread of COVID-19 across Kentucky continues to slow, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,424 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 47 additional virus-related deaths.

“The virus levels are still at some of the highest levels they’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic,” Beshear said during a live update, but “the trends are getting better,” he said, noting the decreasing positivity rate and declining number of new confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s tally of new cases was the lowest Wednesday in four weeks.

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive continues to drop, settling at 9.35 percent. The statewide confirmed case total has reached 352,943, and the death toll, 3,542.

There are 1,597 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and of those, 387 are in intensive care while 225 are on a ventilator.

Beshear announced on Tuesday that the state had confirmed its first two cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant circulating in the United Kingdom. The two people who’ve contracted it live in Kenton County, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said. He said this strain isn’t more dangerous to the person who contracts it, but it is more transmissible, which means “it can infect more people more quickly,” meaning more people can get it and potentially die.

“The more we let the virus spread, the more the virus has a chance to replicate, the more mutations occur, the more risk we have of harm and danger,” Stack said, noting that the available coronavirus vaccines are still thought to protect against the various coronavirus variants.

The state has so far administered 338,506 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines. On Tuesday, the White House announced it was increasing the amount of coronavirus vaccine doses it sends to states each week from a minimum of 8.6 million to 10 million — an increase of 16 to 17 percent in doses per state. For Kentucky, that means an additional 8,800 doses a week. Beshear said that uptick, which begins next week, will be “incredibly helpful,” though “it’s not nearly enough.”

Factoring in the additional doses, Beshear said the state expects to get up to 65,000 doses next week for initial vaccination shots.

So far this week in K-12 schools, 703 students and 288 teachers and staff have tested positive. At least 3,680 students and 481 staff are in quarantine because of direct exposure, Beshear said.

In long-term care facilities, there are new positives among 28 residents and 14 staff, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,088.

This story will be updated.