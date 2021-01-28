Lexington expected to get COVID regional vaccination site; 48,000 doses given to date

Lexington city officials tasked with overseeing vaccination distribution efforts said Gov. Andy Beshear will likely announce a new regional vaccination site for the area later Thursday.

Vaccinations will continue to be administered at the University of Kentucky Kroger Field for those in eligible categories, including those over the age of 70.

The Fayette County Health Department, in connection with the city’s senior center vaccinated this week some seniors who have internet, mobility or transportation issues, said Kevin Hall, a spokesman for the department, said during a Thursday council meeting on COVID-19.

The health department will continue to focus its vaccine allotment on those with barriers in the over-70 category. City officials said more information on how that program will work will likely be announced Friday.

Chuck Mix, who has been hired as a logistics coordinator to help with the vaccine distribution, said a regional vaccination site will likely be announced by Beshear later Thursday.

“We will be hearing some good news about that in our area,” Mix said.

No further details on the regional vaccination site were released during Thursday’s council meeting.

Baptist Health, which had initially received vaccination allotments, will now only be receiving second doses of the vaccine, city officials said Thursday.

Since mid-December, 48,628 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Lexington, Mix said. That number does not include any doses administered this week, he said.

Area health care providers are working together to ensure that the regional vaccination site can be staffed and supported, Mix said.

“We are dependent on the allocations that we receive,” Mix said. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden pledged to increase the amount of vaccines sent to states.

But upping vaccination production will take time, Mix and others said Thursday.

Until fall, Fayette County likely won’t have enough people vaccinated for herd immunity or enough people vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, officials said Thursday.

“All we need is more vaccine,” Mix said.

Simultaneously, the city is planning a comprehensive messaging and communication effort to reach reluctant populations hesitant to get the vaccine.

Kip Cornett is overseeing that education and outreach effort as part of Mayor Linda Gorton’s task force on vaccine distribution.

“We know only 50 percent of Fayette County’s population gets the flu shot,” Cornett said. That means there is likely going to be a lot of resistance to the coronavirus vaccination.

To reach those populations, Cornett and others are working on a multipronged education and outreach effort using traditional media, social media and possible video conference presentations with medical experts, so people who have questions about the vaccine can get those concerns addressed.

Cornett said the messaging would also be in multiple languages to reach Lexington’s growing foreign-born population.

Some of the information used in that campaign will be available the week of Feb. 8, Cornett said.