For third week in a row, Kentucky reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases

For the third week in a row, Kentucky has reported a decrease in weekly new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Twitter Sunday.

There were 1,769 new cases reported on Sunday along with 31 new deaths, Beshear announced. The new deaths bring the state’s total since the outbreak began to 3,745.

The state’s positivity rate as of Sunday was 8.81 percent, according to Beshear’s office. There were 1,327 people currently hospitalized, with 354 in intensive care units Sunday and 173 on ventilators.

On Monday, Beshear’s office is scheduled to have a full briefing at 4 p.m. and give more information about the state’s COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.