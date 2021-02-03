500 Lexington seniors get COVID-19 vaccine. Clinic tries to make best of short supply

Getting COVID-19 vaccines has been a particularly daunting task for some of Lexington’s seniors in wheelchairs or without transportation and internet, so they celebrated their first shots during a local clinic Wednesday.

About 500 Lexington residents aged 70 or older were vaccinated through the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Wednesday morning. Many were grateful for the shots and the ease with which they were delivered.

Israel Benbow, 74, said the process was “quite easy.” Benbow said he filled out his registration form over the phone. Checking in and getting the shot took about 15 minutes.

“It was pretty simple,” Benbow said as he waited for his wife to get her shot.

As the newly-vaccinated residents left the clinic inside Consolidated Baptist Church, Yvonne Beatty told many of them “you’re halfway there.”

Beatty was tasked with handing out celebratory stickers to those getting shots, which read “I got my COVID-19 vaccine.” Many people told Beatty how thankful they were to get their first of two doses.

“I had one lady that broke down and cried in front of me,” Beatty said. “She said thank you for all you do.”

Christine Said spoke to Robert Moyer, of Lexington, after administering the COVID-19 vaccine to him during a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church Wednesday. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Wednesday’s clinic was part of the health department’s ongoing effort to identify senior citizens who might “slip through the cracks” due to a lack of mobility, transportation or internet access. The health department has tried to serve as a safety net for those residents despite a smaller supply of doses than other vaccine clinics in Lexington.

Some of those who received their first dose Wednesday said they grew frustrated trying to get vaccinated before they were contacted for Wednesday’s clinic. Ron Winkler, a 74-year-old resident who uses a wheelchair, said he previously had trouble finding any help.

“I got on the internet and found the senior citizens’ website and I filled (the form) out,” Winkler said. “And it wasn’t too long before I got a call from a man at the mayor’s office and he said he set it all up for me.”

Winkler said his wife doesn’t drive, so he has transportation issues too. He used the LexTran Wheels Paratransit program to get to Wednesday’s clinic, he said.

Winkler said he lives in an apartment complex with other residents who are over 70 who have experienced issues trying to get vaccinated.

People were vaccinated by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington Wednesday. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

“Why they don’t contact them and offer them the vaccination, I don’t know,” he said.

The reason is short supply, according to the health department. The 500 doses administered Wednesday were a slight step up from the 300 doses administered last week. But the 800 total doses administered to residents over 70 by the health department only cover about 2 to 3 percent of the city’s residents in that age group.

“The limited number of doses is frustrating, because the demand is so high,” said Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington health department. “And this is a group that wants the vaccine. They’ve stayed indoors. They’ve not been seeing their relatives, their grandkids, their great-grandkids. They want to get vaccinated so we can feel somewhat of a return to normalcy.”

Those 70 and older without extra obstacles were urged to get vaccinated at a different site.

There is a positive side to a smaller number of patients.

“It does allow us to have things a little bit more smoothly in the process because we can test things,” Hall said. “We can work through issues to make it as easy as possible once they get in these doors.”

Those who got their first shots Wednesday will be reminded to go back for their booster shots in about four weeks, Hall said.

The health department also vaccinated Wednesday a small number of health care workers who fell into Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan, Hall said. But the main focus for the health department’s clinics going forward will be the 70 and older population, Hall said. The number of shots will remain limited too.

Those populations can sign up to receive more information about the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics by going to lfchd.org, or they can call 859-899-2222 or email covid19vaccine@lfchd.org with any questions or concerns.

“There are limitations on that between staffing, between just the logistics of pulling this off,” Hall said. “More of the focus is going to the Horse Park — the regional site — or to UK HealthCare at Kroger Field while we try to find people who can’t get to those spots.”