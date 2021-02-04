More than a dozen Kentucky Walmart stores will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations

Thirteen Kentucky Walmart stores have been approved to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an announcement from the company.

The 13 Walmart stores are the first in Kentucky to get the vaccine, but Walmart said it has also been deemed eligible for administering shots in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wyoming, Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey, Louisiana, Arkansas, Chicago, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Maryland, Delaware, Texas, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Nearly 190 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have been approved to administer vaccinations, according to the company. Walmart is following state guidance on who gets vaccinated, so it’s prioritizing target groups. In Kentucky, that means vaccinations are primarily open to health care workers, residents 70 or older, first responders and K-12 school personnel.

Walmart didn’t specify how many vaccine doses each store is getting, or how often each store will receive shipments. The company said the state determines which locations receive the vaccine and how many doses each location gets.

The 13 stores include:

310 West Fifth Street, Benton

3151 Leitchfield Road, Owensboro

1195 Barrett Blvd., Henderson

1701 North Main Street, Beaver Dam

901 U.S. Highway 60 East, Morganfield

1725 West Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City

2136 Campbellsville Road, Lebanon

1015 New Moody Lane, La Grange

500 Taylorsville Road, Shelbyville

7101 Cedar Springs Blvd., Louisville

1650 Edmonton Road, Tompkinsville

1000 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg

200 Floyd Drive, Carrolton

The company said it would launch an online scheduling program in the future. Until then, people interested in appointments or wanting to know if they’re eligible to receive the vaccine were asked to visit the state’s website at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Vaccines will be made available to Walmart starting late next week, according to Amanda Jenkins, vice president for Walmart’s health & wellness operations.