Lexington surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths. Two-thirds of them were 75 or older

Lexington reported nine COVID-19 deaths Thursday morning, pushing the city’s total coronavirus death toll to 205.

Only one of the deaths occurred in the first few days of February. There were three other which occurred in December and five which occurred in January. The deaths were just reported Thursday after they were “reviewed by the Department for Public Health and determined to be related to COVID-19,” said Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Seven of Lexington’s newly-reported deaths were residents 75 or older, according to the Lexington health department. The other two were between the ages of 55 and 64.

More than two-thirds of Lexington’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents 75 or older, according to data from the Lexington health department. The fatality rate within that age group is about 9.8 percent. Nearly one-third of Lexington residents 75 or older who have contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

The city’s COVID-19 statistics by age are proof that senior citizens need to be prioritized for vaccination, Hall said. The state has directed all vaccine providers to prioritize residents 70 or older when they’re accepting vaccine appointments.

The number of deaths that occurred in December increased to 36, the second-most in a single month for Lexington. The number of January deaths increased to 29, the third-most in a single month. The city’s one-month record for COVID-19 deaths was set in November with 37.

While Lexington has seen a steady decrease in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, deaths haven’t followed the same trend. The same has been true for the entire state.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that despite decreasing cases, deaths would remain “the tough part about our days.”