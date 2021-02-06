Kentucky passes 4,000 deaths from coronavirus, with 49 more reported Saturday

Kentucky on Saturday surpassed 4,000 deaths as a result of COVID-19, as the state reported 49 more deaths as a result of the virus and 1,998 new cases.

The deaths reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 4,020 lives lost to coronavirus.

But it also marked a continued decline in the positivity rate, which now stands at 8.07 percent, according to data provided by the state.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 149 new cases of coronavirus and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total deaths as a result of COVID-19 to 206 for Fayette County. The numbers reported on Saturday in Lexington reflect the previous day’s report.

As of Saturday, there were 1,294 people hospitalized with the virus in Kentucky, including 318 in intensive care and 164 on a ventilator.

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 10 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state expects to receive 68,475 more doses of the vaccine in the coming week.