For fourth week in a row, Kentucky sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases

For the fourth week in a row, Kentucky reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

It’s the first time since the out break began that there’s been four straight weeks with a decrease in new cases, Beshear said on Twitter Sunday. He also announced 1,532 new COVID-19 cases for the day and 31 new deaths.

The new deaths Sunday brought the state’s total since the outbreak began to 4,051, according to Beshear’s office. The positivity rate was 7.97 percent.

As of Sunday there were 1,235 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 290 people in intensive care units and 140 on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office.