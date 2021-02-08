‘You are essential.’ UK will soon begin vaccinating 1C group, all campus employees

The University of Kentucky’s president urged university employees to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine as the university will soon be able to vaccinate all campus employees as part of vaccine group 1C.

“In accordance with state guidance, we anticipate in the coming weeks scheduling people on campus and in the community who fall into phase 1c of the vaccination process — those classfied as essential workers for businesses and institutions like ours,” President Eli Capilouto wrote in an email to UK employees on Monday. “That means we will begin vaccinating in earnest all campus employees. You are essential.”

Anyone can register to receive the vaccine at UK’s vaccine clinic at Kroger Field at ukvaccine.org. Registering through UK’s online portal puts you in the queue to receive an emailed invitation to be vaccinated. Those who are already registered do not have to do so again, Capilouto wrote in the email.

The information input into the portal will be entered into a database where UK HealthCare can evaluate individual requests and issue emailed invitations based on the state’s phased plan, the page states. Those who can’t access the online form or need assistance filling it out can call 859-218-0111.

Those seeking their second shot of the vaccine can submit a request at the same link if they are due or are due soon for the booster shot, Capilouto wrote in the email.

In previous weeks, the university has been charged by the state to vaccinate thousands of local K-12 personnel and others in vaccine groups 1A and 1B.