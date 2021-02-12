Only 6 percent of vaccinated Lexington residents are Black. City works to change that.

Apostle Thomas E. Clark, Jr., of The House of God, got his COVID-19 vaccine during the kickoff for the Lex Do This! campaign at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccine clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington Friday..

Noting that the city has “some work to do” after finding out that only 5.7 percent of Lexington’s vaccine doses have gone to Black residents, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday a public campaign to advocate for vaccinations.

Black Lexington residents have been infected, hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate compared to white Lexington residents. Black people make up 17 percent of the city’s total cases, 26 percent of the city’s hospitalizations and 21 percent of the city’s deaths. Only 14.6 percent of Lexington’s population is Black.

Lexington’s white residents have received 77 percent of the first doses administered in Lexington, according to data provided by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. White residents make up 74.9 percent of the city’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

State and city officials have identified “vaccine hesitancy” and unequal access to the vaccine as major factors in the disparity. Lexington aimed to address hesitancy Friday by starting its new Lex Do This! campaign and by inviting minority faith leaders to get vaccinated and advocate for the vaccine.

“There are some historical reasons why people of color, especially African Americans, have some wonder about the authenticity of this effort,” Pastor Richard Gaines said at the vaccination event Friday. “But having looked at the development of it over time, and seeing the people that were actually involved in coming up with the vaccine, I’m quite comfortable in receiving it and even recommending it to other persons.”

Gaines, who is the pastor of Consolidated Baptist Church, added that “we’re in dire shape in our community” without the vaccine.

“For the first time, we have what I believe is a sense of hope in the vaccine that will help us,” he said.

The state is also mobilizing to ensure “equitable access to a vaccine” by targeting outreach and certain resources to vulnerable and minority populations through a number of new initiatives, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced Thursday.

In Lexington, the University of Kentucky will offer four vaccine outreach clinics on consecutive Saturdays to target underserved populations who may be reluctant about getting immunized.

Coleman did not immediately say when or where those clinics will be.