‘Faces in person.’ Fayette welcomes more than 7,000 students for the first time in a year.

Students have their temperatures checked as they enter Veterans Park Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, for the first day of in-person classes this school year.

At Lexington’s Veterans Park Elementary Monday, teachers in masks lined up excitedly at the front door at 7 a.m. to welcome and check the temperatures and masks of young students who were arriving for their first day of in-person learning this school year.

“It will be really nice to have students so we have those faces in person with us,” said teacher Amy Ray.

One by one, students who passed through a thermal temperature scanner were told, “You’re good,” and escorted to pick up breakfast in a foyer and then go on to their classrooms by staff members -- not their parents -- under new COVID-19 rules.

About 7,082 of Fayette County’s 8,990 students in grades K-2 returned to campuses Monday, the first kids to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down in March 2020.

Students in other grades will continue to learn from home until they return to in person instruction. Third through fifth graders will be the next to return on March 3-5. A shortage of school bus drivers and child nutrition workers is preventing students from other grades from coming back.

All schools have developed Health and Safety plans.

Fayette, the second largest district in the state, is among the last school districts in Kentucky to return to in-person learning. Until recently, a high number of coronavirus cases had kept students learning remotely.

“This has been a painful, challenging, and difficult year and we still have a way to go,” Fayette school board chairman Tyler Murphy said Sunday night in a Facebook post. “But the resilience, determination, passion, compassion, and energy that I’ve seen in our district -- the qualities that helped us make it to this point -- will continue to guide us during this transition. “