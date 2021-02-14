For fifth week in a row, Kentucky sees decrease in new COVID-19 cases

For the fifth week in a row, Kentucky reported a decrease in new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.

The daily update for Sunday included 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths and a positivity rate of 6.78 percent, Beshear said on Twitter.

The numbers show that things are getting better, but people need to keep up precautions, Beshear said.

“Continue to wear your mask, know that just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean that we can stop doing the things we need to do to be careful until everyone else gets their ‘shot of hope’ as well,” Beshear said.