Priest dies a week after coronavirus outbreak at Catholic church in California

Three priests at Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco have tested positive for COVID-19 and the church is closed until at least next week. Google Maps

A priest has died after a San Francisco Catholic church was forced to close due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Rev. Bob Stein died on Tuesday, about a week after he and other members of Saints Peter and Paul Church tested positive for COVID-19, the church said on its website. The church closed and had been anticipating opening for private prayer this week.

“We are deeply touched and grateful for the prayers and support so many of you have sent for those of us (clergy and staff) who tested positive for COVID,” the church wrote. “We are sorry to say that Fr. Bob Stein passed away early on the morning of February 16. Please pray for the repose of his soul. We certainly will not be able to open the Church before February 23 at the earliest.”

Saints Peter and Paul Church has previously been accused of defying health orders and in June, City Attorney of San Francisco Dennis Herrera issued a cease-and-desist to the Archdiocese of San Francisco to stop holding indoor services.

Herrera wrote that the church conducted “both indoor and outdoor gatherings over the past three weekends that violate the Health Order and jeopardize the health and safety of San Franciscans.” Herrera also wrote that the church posted a sign stating that no Sunday mass would be held but its website said that “it will continue to celebrate public Masses twice a day Monday through Saturday.”

Days after Herrera sent the cease-and-desist order, the church held a wedding in early July that resulted in at least 10 attendees testing positive for COVID-19, including the newlyweds, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The indoor wedding was shut down after Herrera’s office sent an attorney, who ordered the the participants to move the ceremony outdoors, according to the publication. Nearly 100 people were invited to the event but most watched the ceremony over video.

More than 27 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Feb. 18 and more than 490,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. California has the highest number of COVID-19 cases out of any U.S. state.