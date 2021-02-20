Kentucky reports 1,333 new cases of coronavirus & 25 more deaths Saturday

Kentucky reported 1,333 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 396,018 since the pandemic began.

There were 25 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide. Kentucky has lost 4,426 people to the virus.

The positivity rate has continued to fall. As of Saturday, it stood at 6.77 percent.

There were 921 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, including 245 in intensive care and 125 on a ventilator.

In Lexington, 54 more cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday morning. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department also reported one more death Saturday, bringing the city’s total deaths to 224.