KY reports lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since October, 13 deaths.

Kristen Parsons prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

As Kentucky is coming off of its sixth-straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 530 new cases of the virus statewide on Monday, as well as 13 more virus-related deaths.

Monday’s tally of new cases is the lowest single-day increase since Oct. 5, the governor said. All other coronavirus metrics either remain stable or are steadily declining, including the positivity rate, which is 6.60 percent.

“They are going in a positive direction, perhaps the most positive since the pandemic began,” Beshear said. “What that means is we’re doing a good job.”

The state has now confirmed a total of 397,526 cases, and the death toll stands at 4,460.

Kentucky’s more than 50 regional vaccination centers will begin offering doses of the coronavirus vaccine to those in priority group 1C starting on March 1, Beshear announced on Monday. The state is asking smaller vaccination sites to begin that transition, but a bit more slowly, in order to also target certain populations in 1A and 1B that have yet to access their first dose.

At least 583,754 people in Kentucky have received at least their first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The winter storms that hammered the state last week limited the number of new doses the state received from the federal government. Kentucky was slated to get close to 70,000 doses last week, but it only received close to 7,000. The remaining doses will arrive this week, Beshear said, on top of the regular weekly allocation.

In long-term care facilities, there are new positive cases among 26 residents and 21 staff. The number of new infections and deaths attributable to the virus in these populations has markedly dropped since mid December, when doses of the coronavirus vaccine first became available.

“Long-term care shows that these vaccines work, and as we get them out to the rest of the population, we ought to see our death numbers plummet, not just decrease,” Beshear said.

