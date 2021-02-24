It’s the seventh-deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky with 51 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,306 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, along with 51 additional deaths attributable to the virus.

Wednesday’s increase of reported deaths ties it as the seventh-deadliest day of the pandemic. New coronavirus case numbers are “running about on par with last week,” Beshear said in a short recorded update. Last week was one of the lowest weeks for new infections, though that was likely in part because winter storms prevented many people from getting tested.

Meanwhile, the statewide positivity rate has dipped to 5.90 percent — the lowest since late October. The state has now confirmed a total of 400,307 cases and 4,527 deaths.

At least 611,550 people across the state have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — an increase of roughly 17,200 from Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

In long-term care facilities, there are 14 new infections among residents and 18 among staff. Statewide among those populations there are 356 active cases.

The state’s K-12 coronavirus dashboard, which relies on districts to self-report, shows at least 338 students and 62 staff have tested positive so far this week, while 649 students and 81 staff are in quarantine from virus exposure.

There are 883 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (11 fewer than on Tuesday), 228 in intensive care (14 fewer) and 112 on a ventilator (nine fewer).