For seventh straight week, Kentucky reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases

For the seventh straight week, Kentucky reported a declining number of new COVID-19 cases this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.

There were 675 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, along with 12 new deaths, Beshear said on Twitter. The positivity rate was 5.02 percent, the lowest reported positivity rate in at least four months.

It was also reported Sunday that vaccinations in Kentucky have set a weekly record, even though the new week for tracking vaccinations doesn’t start until Tuesday, Beshear said. Since last Tuesday, at least 91,191 people in Kentucky had received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Since vaccinations began, at least 687,823 people in Kentucky had received at least their first dose of the vaccination, Beshear said.

Though new cases are decreasing, Beshear said Sunday that people need to continue taking precautions and wearing a mask.

“We can see the end, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and the directions that we’re headed are good, but we can’t quit until we get the job done,” Beshear said.