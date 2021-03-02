More than 700,000 Kentuckians have gotten a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 19 new deaths.

Spread of COVID-19 continued to slow across Kentucky on Tuesday as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,080 new cases and 19 deaths attributable to the virus.

The daily increase of new coronavirus cases is the lowest on a Tuesday in at least a month, he said.

As the number of new cases continues its week-over-week decline, and the positivity rate trends downward — 4.76 percent on Tuesday, down from 4.84 percent on Monday — Beshear emphasized the need for Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

“These numbers are so much lower than we are used to,” the governor said in a live update. “This should show you what it would mean when we can get everyone vaccinated and the significant impact we can make on pushing back on this virus.”

Nineteen of Kentucky’s 120 counties remain in the “red,” where spread is considered at the worst level.

At least 711,559 people statewide have received at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In the past week, Kentucky’s state-run vaccination program received 152,710 first doses and distributed 112,428 of them, or 74 percent.

Beshear said he expects Kentucky’s weekly allocation of doses from the federal government to increase again beginning next week, by about 8,000 doses. With even more doses promised from Johnson & Johnson (36,500 this week, alone), the state is on track to double the number of doses it administers to people in April, Beshear said.

On Monday, Beshear gave the go-ahead for certain businesses like bars, restaurants, fitness centers and barbershops to increase indoor capacity from 50 percent to 60 percent. Churches will be recommended, but not required, to heed the same capacity maximum. Masks will still be mandated in these spaces, as is six feet of social distancing. This announcement comes on the heels of seven consecutive weeks of declining coronavirus cases. Kentucky has seen a 72 percent reduction in new cases since the height of the state’s post-holiday surge in mid January.

