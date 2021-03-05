COVID-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky down for 10th straight day. 920 new cases.

Nearing the end of what looks to be Kentucky’s eighth-straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 920 new cases of the virus on Friday and 22 more deaths attributable to the virus.

The state “should be proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” the governor said in a brief written update. His praise comes one day before Kentucky marks a year since its first official coronavirus case was diagnosed.

The positivity rate continued to decline on Friday, hitting 4.25 percent. Overall, Kentucky has confirmed 409,345 cases and at least 4,754 virus-related deaths.

At least 789,083 people statewide have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — a jump of 28,498 people from Thursday, according to Kentucky Department for Public Health data.

The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus has dropped for 10 days straight. On Friday, there were 606 people in the hospital with the virus, 179 of whom are in intensive care and 79 are on a ventilator. Nine more long-term care facility residents and 15 staff tested positive, bringing their total number of combined active cases to 312.

In K-12 schools this week, at least 319 students and 73 staff tested positive, while 1,267 students and 102 staff are in quarantine.