Kentucky reports eighth straight week of declining new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that that Kentucky reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases for the eighth week in a row.

There were 526 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Sunday and 13 new deaths, Beshear said in the update. The positivity rate as of Sunday was 4.12 percent.

The new deaths Sunday brought the state’s total since the outbreak began to 4,819, according to Beshear.

Also on Sunday, there were 558 people in Kentucky currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 156 in intensive care units and 82 people on ventilators, according to Beshear.