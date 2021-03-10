‘We still have far too many deaths.’ 1,010 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, and 34 more deaths attributable to the virus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 412,924 and the death toll to 4,884.

“We still have far too many deaths reported today,” Beshear said in a short written update, “but I’m happy to see our positivity rate continue to decrease.”

The rate of Kentuckians testing positive dropped slightly Wednesday to 3.93 percent, down from 3.94 percent on Tuesday, when the rate dropped below 4 percent for the first time since September.

There are 524 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 — the amount lowest since Oct. 1 — and of those, 138 are in intensive care and 75 are on a ventilator.

At least 881,477 people across the state have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — an increase of almost 32,500 from Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

In K-12 schools, at least 147 students and 22 staff have so far tested positive this week, while even more — 555 students and 41 staff — are quarantined at home from exposure, the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows. In long-term care facilities, where all residents and personnel have had access to a vaccine, there are four new positives among residents and eight among staff. Combined, there are 264 active cases in those facilities.