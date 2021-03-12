New COVID-19 cases, deaths and positivity rate all continue to decline in Kentucky

Nearing the end of what looks to be Kentucky’s ninth-straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 29 additional virus-related deaths.

The state’s rate of Kentuckians testing positive fell to 3.88 percent, down from 3.95 percent on Thursday.

“The number of new cases, deaths and the positivity rate all continue to decline,” the governor said in a written update. He called this trajectory “encouraging,” but warned against complacency, asking people to “remain committed to public health measures” that have helped curb community spread.

Statewide, there are 520 people hospitalized with the virus (three fewer than were reportedly hospitalized on Thursday), 125 in intensive care (11 fewer) and 88 on a ventilator (13 more).

This story will be updated.