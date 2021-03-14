Kentucky reports ninth straight week of decline in new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that Kentucky reported a declining number of new COVID-19 cases for the ninth straight week.

Beshear also announced that 995,784 Kentuckians had received their COVID-19 vaccination as of Sunday, and that the state was on track to reach one million vaccinations on Monday.

In Sunday’s daily update, Kentucky reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. The positivity rate as of Sunday was 3.99 percent, Beshear announced.

There were 488 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, including 118 being treated in intensive care units and 69 on ventilators, according to Beshear’s office.