Is it seasonal allergies — or COVID? How you can tell based on these common symptoms

Spring is on the horizon — and yes, that means your seasonal allergies may start to flare up.

During this time of year, some people experience discomfort after breathing in pollen from plants.

But as the coronavirus continues to spread, how can you tell whether your symptoms are really due to allergies?

Here’s what health officials say about the difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

If you’re experiencing sneezing and itchiness, those are often signs of allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are also symptoms that people with COVID-19 more commonly experience, including:

“Fever and chills

Muscle and body aches

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea”

“Take your temperature,” Dr. Anu Kewalramani, assistant professor of pediatrics, said on the University of Maryland School of Medicine website. “That’s probably a good first step, since coronavirus almost always includes a fever. If your temperature is normal, it is likely allergies.”

But it’s not always so clear cut.

In September, health officials said it was possible for some seasonal allergy and COVID-19 symptoms to overlap. According to the CDC, those signs include:

“Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (typically for people with asthma)

Fatigue

Headache

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose”

“Where it becomes tricky is for individuals who are very mildly symptomatic with COVID — they may experience what seems like a cold or symptoms that would be consistent with allergies, particularly for individuals with chronic allergies,” said Dr. Carol Fox of Excela Health in Pennsylvania, The Tribune-Review reported Monday.

What should you do if you’re not sure?

If your symptoms seem more serious than typical allergies or you think you were exposed to COVID-19, it’s best to talk to a health professional, said Fox, who serves as Excela’s chief medical officer, according to The Tribune-Review.

Another suggestion is to get tested for COVID-19 to determine whether you have the disease, the CDC said.

As the pandemic brings uncertainties, there’s at least one bright spot for people with allergies.

Health experts have said face masks that help slow the spread of the coronavirus also can ease seasonal allergy symptoms. While masks don’t provide complete relief, taking medicines and limiting exposure to pollen can help, McClatchy News reported.