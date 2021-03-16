New COVID-19 variant detected at KY nursing home. 1 vaccinated resident hospitalized.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 819 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday and 24 virus-related deaths, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 417,412 and the death toll to 5,029.

The daily tally of new coronavirus cases is the lowest reported on a Tuesday in at least a month, Beshear said.

The positivity rate continues to hover below 4 percent, at 3.87 percent.

A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in an Eastern Kentucky nursing home. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents have contracted the variant, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said, but only one vaccinated resident has become sick enough to be hospitalized, compared to four unvaccinated residents.

At this facility, which was not named, 85 percent of residents and 48 percent of staff opted to get the vaccine. An unvaccinated person brought in the variant, Stack said, infecting 41 people — 27 residents and 14 staff. Of those who are infected and fully immunized, 30 percent have been symptomatic. Meanwhile, 83 percent of those who aren’t immunized are showing symptoms.

What this means, Dr. Stack said, is that the vaccine is largely preventing serious illness even when faced with an unknown variant. “Vaccination appears to have markedly reduced symptomatic disease,” Stack said. Five residents have been hospitalized, only one of whom is fully inoculated.

State officials don’t yet know exactly which variant it is, but Stack said, “It’s not one of the common variants,” that are circulating in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. State health officials are in the process of genetically sequencing the strain.

The state has already diagnosed multiple cases of the variant that originated from the United Kingdom.

At least 1,026,047 Kentuckians have received their initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

This story will be updated.