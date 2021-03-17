‘These numbers are still too high.’ 963 new Kentucky coronavirus cases and 27 deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 27 more virus-related deaths, bring the state’s totals to 418,372 cases and 5,056 deaths.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are close to the finish line but we can’t let up yet. Keep masking up, keep social distancing and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Let’s see this through to the end of the fight.”

Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases are tied for the 147th highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have continued to fall. Wednesday was the eighth consecutive day of decline and the 441 Kentuckians hospitalized is the fewest since the middle of July. There are 109 Kentuckians currently in intensive care, 60 of whom are on a ventilator.

Vaccinations are a significant factor in the decrease in hospitalizations. Across the state, at least 1,051,134 Kentuckians have received their initial dose of a coronavirus vaccine — an increase of 25,087 shots from Tuesday.

In long-term care facilities, the number of active cases among residents fell below 100 on Wednesday, along with 85 active cases among staff. The 184 total cases in long-term care mark a significant decrease from the more than 4,000 cases at the pandemic’s peak.

MedCenter Health in Bowling Green announced Wednesday that it will allow anyone older than 16 to sign up for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, potentially foreshadowing a shift to wider access to the vaccine. Beshear noted on Tuesday that there were appointments readily available in Bowling Green and Pikeville.

The state’s positivity rate has fallen to 3.73 percent.