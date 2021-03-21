Kentucky sees tenth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear reports

For the tenth week in a row, Kentucky saw a declining number of new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.

There were 316 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, along with a positivity rate of 2.97 percent, Beshear said on Twitter. The positivity rate was the lowest it has been since July.

Beshear also announced that as of Sunday, 1.175 million Kentuckians had received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Even with the declining case numbers, Beshear urged people to continue taking precautions.

“Let’s not quit in the fourth quarter, let’s continue to mask up,” Beshear said. “If you’ve been vaccinated, remember, you’ve got to protect everybody else until they can get vaccinated.”