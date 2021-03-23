893 new Kentucky COVID-19 cases & 11 deaths. 198,447 got a vaccine in the last week.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 893 new cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky on Tuesday, as well as 11 virus-related deaths.

The state, as it continues to audit all coronavirus deaths dating back to November, added another four previously uncounted deaths to its total count on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 in Kentucky to 5,814. The state has confirmed a total of 421,999 cases.

Like the state’s rate of new coronavirus cases, which have dropped for ten weeks straight, the statewide positivity rate also continues to decline week over week, holding steady at 2.93 percent on Tuesday.

Likewise, hospitalizations also continue their steady decline. On Tuesday, 436 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 93 were in intensive care and 48 were on a ventilator. In long-term care facilities, one new resident and five additional staff have tested positive, bringing the total number of combined active cases to 154.

At least 1,200,251 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — a record 198,447 of which were administered in the last week. Next week, the state expects to receive 142,000 first doses from the federal government, Beshear said. On Monday, people ages 50 and older became eligible for their shot, and in less than a month, on April 12, Beshear said he hopes to expand dose eligibility to anyone over age 16 in Kentucky.